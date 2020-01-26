|
KAITZ, Charlotte (Aronson) Age 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Needham, MA on January 25, 2020. A decades-long resident of Newton, MA, she was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 63 years, Louis L. Kaitz. She is survived by her three daughters Suzi Kaitz, Sharon Kaitz, and Marsha Kaitz and their husbands Jonathan Katz, Jonathan Wilson, and Amit Boim; six loving grandchildren Julia, Miranda, Adam, Gabriel, Jonathan, and Noa, and eight great-grandchildren. Charlotte was known as a woman with style and elegance. She loved her family and home and put them first, above all. She was dedicated to Congregation Mishkan Tefila, where she found spiritual guidance in life, comfort in times of distress, and a social network filled with longtime, dedicated friends. Well-versed in and a collector of Judaica, she curated the museum at the synagogue and was dedicated to sharing it with others. As a couple, Charlotte and Lou were involved in numerous community programs and philanthropic endeavors both in the United States and in Israel. They founded the Louis and Charlotte Kaitz Boston University School of Medicine/Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School Exchange Program and were supporters of the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. Charlotte will be missed by many, and remembered and cherished by those who loved and knew her. A Service will be held at the Wilson Chapel, at 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, on January 27, at 1:30 pm, followed by interment at the Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park at 2605 Centre St., West Roxbury. Shiva will be at the home of Suzi Kaitz and Jonathan Katz after the Funeral until 7 pm, Tuesday 1/28 and Wednesday 1/29, 4:30 – 8:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in Charlotte's memory to The National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, or the . www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020