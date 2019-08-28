|
KINGSLEY, Charlotte Beloved Former Teacher at the Kingsley School in Boston, Extraordinary Gardener, and Lover of Books, Libraries, and Reading. Of Dorchester, died peacefully in her sleep at 98 years old on August 21, 2019. Devoted wife and soul-mate of the late Lowell Vincent Kingsley for nearly 74 years. Daughter of the late Victor and Charlotte Lindenman. Loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Charlotte leaves behind her two sons and their wives, Victor L. Kingsley and his wife Juanita of Dedham, and Christopher G. Kingsley and his wife Leslie of Shrewsbury; as well as grandchildren, Amanda Kingsley, Andrew Kingsley, Colin Allen, Karen Eisenthal, Ursula Maloy, and Aliza O'Keeffe. Additionally, Charlotte was survived by many wonderful great-grandchildren in Massachusetts and London, UK. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Charlotte's family traveled to East Strousburg, PA, and then New Bedford, MA; she graduated from Boston University with a degree in psychology, and worked briefly at the Boston Psychiatric Hospital. During World War II, Charlotte was stationed at Fort Devens in Ayer, MA where it was discovered she had exceptional eyesight. She was then reassigned for duty at Long Island, NY to participate in government research testing night-vision. This research was applied during war time for use by soldiers in the field and it lead to the advancement of the innovative technology commonly known as night vision goggles. She met her husband, Lowell Kingsley, on a blind date while at Boston University. After their marriage, Charlotte was an early experimenter at the Kingsley School in a field that is now commonly called "special education." Far ahead of her time, Charlotte for decades was a highly-regarded educator and reading specialist, always searching for the best ways to reach reluctant and defeated learners to find positive elements in every student. Under her tutelage, numerous children with learning disabilities, previously deemed "incapable" at other schools, found themselves enjoying learning for the first time, happily reading for the first time, and thriving in her classes at the Kingsley School. An avid reader herself, Charlotte spent much of her free time researching the details of Boston historical events so that she could enhance (to the delight of her students) history and reading lessons with more than the "popular history" typically offered in schools. Upon retiring from teaching, for many years Charlotte volunteered at the now-defunct Kate's Mystery Books in Cambridge's Porter Square, where she happily connected with other mystery buffs and authors. She then served for many years as an enthusiastic volunteer with the City-Wide Friends of the Boston Public Library at its Copley Square Branch helping them operate their popular sale of used books. Her love of gardening and generosity in sharing bouquets of flowers with the children in her Dorchester neighborhood, granted her among those children the nickname, "the flower lady." A Memorial Service for family and friends is scheduled for the near future. Memorial gifts in Charlotte's memory should be made to the City-Wide Friends of the Boston Public Library. McHoul Family Funeral Home 617-282-1409
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019