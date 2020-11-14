1/1
CHARLOTTE (ADLER) KIRSHNER
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLOTTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIRSHNER, Charlotte (Adler) Of Newton, MA, on November 14, 2020. Born in Medford, MA September 9, 1921. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Kirshner. Devoted mother of Leslie Pearlstein and her husband Arthur, Audree Dyson and her husband Bob, and Niki Pugach and her husband Sam. Cherished grandmother of Rachel Raifman, Naomi Leon, Rebecca Baizen and her husband Andrew, Alex Dyson and his wife Jen, Meredith Dyson and her partner Sasha Veljanov, Jill Lewis and her husband Ben, Emily Pugach and her husband Jason Magida. Proud great-grandmother of Spencer Raifman, Ava Baizen, Lila & Ari Magida, Sophie Lewis, and Elodie Dyson. Predeceased by siblings Pearl Weiner, Jack (Sonny) Adler, Irving Adler and Charles (Buddy) Adler. Survived by sister-in-law Wayne Adler (Irving) and many nieces and nephews. Also remembered by special cousin Frances Ross. Our heartfelt thanks to her caregivers Ruth Nalugya, Georgia's Girls, and Nurse Nancy from Good Shepherd. Charlotte was above all devoted to family, a true matriarch. In addition, she was a good friend, mentor, confidant, good listener, superb hostess, professional volunteer, avid bridge player, golfer, amateur thespian, charming, compassionate, witty, a fighter, a people person, romantic, and gave great hugs. Charlotte will live on in the hearts of many. Due to current restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brandeis National Committee Honoring our History Campaign (www.brandeis.edu/bnc) or Good Shepherd Community Care (www.gscommunitycare.org). Full obituary can be found at www.brezniakfd.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brezniak Funeral Directors
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved