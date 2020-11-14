KIRSHNER, Charlotte (Adler) Of Newton, MA, on November 14, 2020. Born in Medford, MA September 9, 1921. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Kirshner. Devoted mother of Leslie Pearlstein and her husband Arthur, Audree Dyson and her husband Bob, and Niki Pugach and her husband Sam. Cherished grandmother of Rachel Raifman, Naomi Leon, Rebecca Baizen and her husband Andrew, Alex Dyson and his wife Jen, Meredith Dyson and her partner Sasha Veljanov, Jill Lewis and her husband Ben, Emily Pugach and her husband Jason Magida. Proud great-grandmother of Spencer Raifman, Ava Baizen, Lila & Ari Magida, Sophie Lewis, and Elodie Dyson. Predeceased by siblings Pearl Weiner, Jack (Sonny) Adler, Irving Adler and Charles (Buddy) Adler. Survived by sister-in-law Wayne Adler (Irving) and many nieces and nephews. Also remembered by special cousin Frances Ross. Our heartfelt thanks to her caregivers Ruth Nalugya, Georgia's Girls, and Nurse Nancy from Good Shepherd. Charlotte was above all devoted to family, a true matriarch. In addition, she was a good friend, mentor, confidant, good listener, superb hostess, professional volunteer, avid bridge player, golfer, amateur thespian, charming, compassionate, witty, a fighter, a people person, romantic, and gave great hugs. Charlotte will live on in the hearts of many. Due to current restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brandeis National Committee Honoring our History Campaign (www.brandeis.edu/bnc
) or Good Shepherd Community Care (www.gscommunitycare.org
). Full obituary can be found at www.brezniakfd.com