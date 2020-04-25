Boston Globe Obituaries
KRUY, Charlotte (Kuncz) Age 85 of Weston, passed peacefully at home on April 23rd. Beloved wife of Joseph Kruy, with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage in January. Cherished mother of Adrienne Rozelle and her husband Bruce of Sudbury, MA and Dr. Peter Kruy and his wife Patti of Sudbury, MA. Loving grandmother of Craig and Alexa Rozelle and Joseph and Victoria Kruy.  Charlotte was born in Hungary and escaped to the US in 1956 during the Hungarian Revolution. She was a longtime resident of Weston, MA and enjoyed spending her winters in Boca Raton, FL. She was an award-winning sculptor and painter and had numerous showings of her art work at various galleries in Boston over the years. She was also an avid and competitive tennis player enjoying the sport until the very end of her life. She and her husband were members of the Weston Golf Club, Wightman Tennis Center and the Boca Raton Resort and Club. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Mass General Cancer Center. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
