Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE DEXTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE L. (GILES) DEXTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLOTTE L. (GILES) DEXTER Obituary
DEXTER, Charlotte L. (Giles) Age 87, of Concord, Dec. 11, 2019. Wife of the late Charles R. Dexter, who died in 2006. Mother of Thomas G. Dexter of Concord, Frederick C. Dexter of Northborough, and Timothy L. Dexter of Wesley Chapel, FL. Also leaves eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 For her full obituary or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLOTTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -