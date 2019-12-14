|
|
DEXTER, Charlotte L. (Giles) Age 87, of Concord, Dec. 11, 2019. Wife of the late Charles R. Dexter, who died in 2006. Mother of Thomas G. Dexter of Concord, Frederick C. Dexter of Northborough, and Timothy L. Dexter of Wesley Chapel, FL. Also leaves eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 For her full obituary or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019