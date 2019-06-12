LAVEN, Charlotte (Slesinger) Age 96, of Needham, formerly of Newton, MA, Longboat Key, FL and Hull, MA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jacob "Jack" Federman Laven. Devoted mother of Michael Laven and his wife Rita, and Charles Laven. Loving grandmother of Nina and David. Great-grandmother of Adrian Castilloux. Cherished daughter of the late Bessie and Charlie Slesinger. Born in Boston, MA and raised in Roxbury. She graduated Boston Girls Latin School and recently proudly attended her 75th graduation reunion. She worked in the Brookline Public School system for over 25 years. She acted as a classroom teacher, reading specialist and Director of the Brookline, Massachusetts Title I Program, a national recognized exemplary program. She was a graduate of Tufts University (Jackson College for Women) and received her Master's Degree from Northeastern University as well as a Certificate in Mediation from the University of Massachusetts. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Friday, June 14 at 10:45AM. A Memorial Service will be held in July at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Brookline Community Foundation Scholarship Fund for the Brookline Public High School brooklinecommunity.org/bcfschbhs Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe from June 13 to June 14, 2019