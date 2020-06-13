Boston Globe Obituaries
CHARLOTTE M. (ATWATER) GIBSON

CHARLOTTE M. (ATWATER) GIBSON Obituary
GIBSON, Charlotte M. (Atwater) Of Wellesley Hills, formerly of Belmont, June 13, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Passed away peacefully at her home on June 13, 2020. Married to Jack Gibson in 1949, and together, they raised their 10 children in Wellesley for over 60 years. Charlotte was a familiar and much admired figure around town, especially watching her children on the sports playing fields . She was happiest bustling around her kitchen on Rockland Street surrounded by her family. Charlotte was a most kind, loving and compassionate woman with a heart of gold. Survived by her 10 children Judy and her partner Scott Tappan, Diane and her husband Peter Baldassari, Jacqueline and her husband Jack Parker, Michael and his wife Kim Gardiner, Patty and her husband Jan, Christopher, David, Brian and John, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, her sister Marjorie Fitzgerald and loving nieces and nephews. Services will be private and a celebration of Charlotte's life will be held once it is safe to gather together. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from June 14 to June 15, 2020
