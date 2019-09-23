|
KOPCKE, Charlotte M. Teacher, Traveler, Wife, and Mother Charlotte M Kopcke was a teacher, traveler, wife, and mother. Born in Manhattan, New York on February 2, 1947, she was the first of five children born to Marie and Ulysses Miles. Her childhood was spent in Ridgewood, New Jersey with her siblings, Michael, Peter, Jeanne and Sarah. After high school, she left New Jersey to go to college, and spent the rest of her life living in other places around the world. But as a devoted sister and daughter, she would never stay away too long. Many summers and holidays were spent visiting family in New Jersey, with Long Beach Island being a favorite destination. She attended Michigan State University for her undergraduate degree, where she studied Mathematics, Art and Education, becoming the first of her family to graduate college in 1968. While at MSU, Charlotte found the teaching profession, which combined her natural skills of connecting with people and Mathematics. After leaving MSU, she consistently furthered her education, frequently attending Mathematics workshops, and completing her Master of Education from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2000. It wasn't just a career she found at MSU, but lifelong friends who she would join in Boston after they completed their degrees. Also in Boston, she met her husband Richard. Upon meeting they found an equal who could challenge the other's comfort level. Her passion for travel and trying new things made their life fun. In classic fashion, Charlotte shut the door in Dick's face on their first date, because he had shaved the trademark beard she knew him by. Eventually she opened the door, he grew the beard back, and in 1972 they married in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the Appleton Chapel of Harvard Memorial Church. An adventurous couple, they moved to Australia in 1973 for a year before returning to the Boston area to make a home in Belmont, where she and Dick had three children, Beth, Rudy and Miles, and many feline children. Charlotte resumed teaching and joining the Newton school system, where she would continue teaching until her retirement. Belmont and teaching would provide the foundation for many of her lasting friendships. Charlotte and her friends loved to travel, exercise and dine out. After 38 years of teaching, Charlotte retired in 2006 and resumed following her other passions of photography, art and travel. She entered photography competitions and gifted beautiful framed prints to decorate the world of those she loved. Always wanting to share her love for art, Charlotte and her sisters would plan yearly trips to NYC to attend live performances and take in the city's culture. She and Richard were also able to continue the traveling that brought them so much joy, eventually reaching over 60 different countries. Charlotte still flows deeply in her children's personalities. All three love their cats the way she did, considering them parts of their families; they reuse her catch phrases of "Swamp light", "Chili today, hot tamale" and "Turkey"; and although each makes sure to finish their fruits and vegetables, they now and then follow in her footsteps of enjoying the small pleasures in life by having a "backwards dinner" at their favorite ice cream shop or savoring some "nice bread". Most importantly, Charlotte's boldness and frankness run through each of them. She taught them to not hold their emotions in, to care about the world around them, and to speak up. She passed on July 31, 2019. Services were private. Through her years of teaching, travels around the world, and time as a wife and mother, she touched many lives. Always one to try and make a difference, her presence will be deeply missed but not forgotten.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019