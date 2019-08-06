|
LEIBOVITZ, Charlotte M. (Swartz) Age 86, of Arlington, August 6th. Beloved wife of 67 years to Arnold Leibovitz. Devoted mother of Alan Leibovitz & his wife Carol, Harvey Leibovitz & his wife Paula, Barry Leibovitz & his wife donna & Marci Siegel & her fiancé Thomas Sawvelle. Dear sister of the late Stephen Swartz. Loving grandmother of 8 & great-grandmother of 9. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment in Ohel Jacob Cemetery, Woburn. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152. For guestbook & directions www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019