WHITCHER, Charlotte M. (Farrell). Of Brookline, on October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence S. Whitcher. Loving mother of Charles Whitcher and his wife DeDe of Quincy and the late Robert Whitcher, Helen Thompson and her surviving husband John Thompson of CT, and Brian Whitcher. Adored grandmother of Patrick Thompson and Shannon Whitcher. Dear sister of the late Edward Farrell, KIA WWII, Mary "Lula" McGourty, Robert Farrell, Margaret "Peggy" Cabral, William "Chubby" Farrell and James Farrell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, with a Prayer Service at 12:00 in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will follow in the Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlotte may be made to the
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019