HEGER, Charlotte Margaret (Edmonson) Of Wakefield, Oct 4. Mother of Stephen Heger & husband Michael McCarthy of Ogunquit, ME and Shirley Hale & partner Jack Walters of Loudon, NH. Longtime partner of Thomas Campbell of Wakefield. Grandmother of Seth Hale & wife Pennie of Bowdon, ME and Tyler Hale & wife Kelsea of Northwood, NH. Former wife of Hans Heger. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday from 11am-1pm. Graveside Service at the Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield following the Visitation on Thursday at 1:30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending Visitation should wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family. Those planning to attend the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wakefield Senior Center, 30 Converse St., Wakefield, MA 01880 or to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com