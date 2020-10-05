1/
CHARLOTTE MARGARET (EDMONSON) HEGER
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLOTTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEGER, Charlotte Margaret (Edmonson) Of Wakefield, Oct 4. Mother of Stephen Heger & husband Michael McCarthy of Ogunquit, ME and Shirley Hale & partner Jack Walters of Loudon, NH. Longtime partner of Thomas Campbell of Wakefield. Grandmother of Seth Hale & wife Pennie of Bowdon, ME and Tyler Hale & wife Kelsea of Northwood, NH. Former wife of Hans Heger. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday from 11am-1pm. Graveside Service at the Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield following the Visitation on Thursday at 1:30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending Visitation should wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family. Those planning to attend the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wakefield Senior Center, 30 Converse St., Wakefield, MA 01880 or to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Service
01:30 PM
Forest Glade Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved