P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
CHARLOTTE MARGARET (KNADLER) PUOPOLO

PUOPOLO, Charlotte Margaret (Knadler) Of West Roxbury, Massachusetts, November 6, 2019 at 97. God's finest work, returned to him, and to the doting attention of her friend and husband Dominic. Mourned, missed, loved and adored by sons Dominic, James, John and Paul, and all who benefited by her company, grace, humor and humility. The kindest of hearts, the simplest of people, the most resilient of souls. Private family Burial occurred at Mount Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury. Requiescat in pace, sweet Charlotte. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
