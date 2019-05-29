MURPHY, Charlotte Age 97, of Brooksby Village in Peabody, died on April 13 following a brief illness. Charlotte was the daughter of Norman and Lavinia (Pottle) Murphy, and was raised and educated in Wakefield and Melrose. She resided in the Greenwood section of Wakefield for 48 years before moving to Peabody in 2008. Charlotte spent her working career in the accounting department at Sears Roebuck's Boston office, where she made numerous longtime friends. She was known for her friendly and upbeat personality, her extraordinary cooking skills, and for being a caregiver to several family members during her lifetime. She was the beloved aunt of Janet Murphy and her husband Robert Rau, James and Debra Murphy, Robert Murphy, Joanne Roy, and Kathy and P.J. Redding. Surviving also is her cousin Dorothy Cause, as well as several great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Jack and Ed Murphy. Following cremation, a Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at Forest Glade Cemetery, 470 Lowell Street, Wakefield at 11:30 a.m. Friends and relatives are kindly invited to attend. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit ccbfuneral.com Arrangements by Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY.



