CHARLOTTE R. WARSHAVER (KLINE) DOKTON


1921 - 2020
WARSHAVER DOKTON, Charlotte R. (Kline) Charlotte Warshaver Dokton entered into rest on March 22 at the age of 99. Born January 12, 1921 in Boston to the late Abraham and Lena (Leavitt) Kline. Dear sister to the late Milton Kline. Beloved wife of the late Milton Warshaver. Devoted mother of Gerry and Lillian Warshaver; Candy and Dr. Stanley Glazer; and the late Judy, survived by her husband, Ken Shapiro. Adored "Nanny" of Rachel and Michael Gustat; Michael Glazer and Melissa Rappaport; Laura and Dr. James Gebhardt; Dr. Yemina Warshaver; and Logan Shapiro; and her nine great-grandchildren. In 1973, she married Bernie Dokton and moved to Boynton Beach, FL. Due to current concerns for everyone's health, a private graveside service will be held at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park. A celebration of Charlotte's life will take place at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Congregation Mishkan Tefila at mishkantefila.org or American Friends Magen David Adom at AFMDA.org. Full obituary: stanetskybrookline.com. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020
