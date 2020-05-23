|
SCHLESINGER, Charlotte (Levin) (Schneider) Age 100, of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Newton. Loving wife of 42 years of the late Leonard Schlesinger, and for 16 years of the late Milton Schneider. Born in Chelsea, raised in Malden, daughter of the late Rose and Edward Levin. Survived by adored and devoted son Jeffrey Schneider and his wife Judie, and much-loved and loving stepsons Richard (Dena) and Alan (Susan) .Loving and beloved mother of the late Jane Joachim and the late James Schneider Also survived by nine beloved and dedicated grandchildren: Michael (Ellen) Joachim, Suzanne Horgan, Elizabeth (David) Koplan,Caroline Schneider, Michelle (Adam) Zaff ,Sharon (Rich) Briansky, Ben (Iris) Schlesinger, Kate Schlesinger, and Joseph (Marlene) Schlesinger, and Charlotte's greatest pride and joy, her twenty great-grandchildren: Zachary, Seth and Matthew Joachim, Jared, Jessica, Alexandra, Caitlin, Courtney and Abby Horgan, Lily and Drew Koplan, Theo Schneider, Rachel and Ally Zaff, Ben and Sam Briansky, Noah and Julia Schlesinger, and Evan and Sophie Schlesinger. Dear sister of the late Priscilla (Herb) Brav, and the late Robert Levin (surviving wife Carrol).In her last years, Charlotte was also blessed with outstanding caregivers and friends Sarah Mukasa and Teddy Nakasozi. Charlotte was a life member of Hadassah, an officer of the Brandeis Women's Committee, a leader of study groups and book clubs, a bridge player and theater lover. With husband Milton she was a founding member of Temple Shalom; with husband Lenny she was a world traveler. We her family are grateful for her long life, well-lived. Private graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park. Remembrances in her memory may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020