Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
home of Maxine & Dan Smith
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Maxine & Dan Smith
STONE, Charlotte "Cissy" (Stone) Of Westwood, MA entered into rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 82. Dear daughter of the late Nathan & Fay (Greenstein) Stone. Beloved wife of Jack Stone. Devoted mother of Ilene Cloutier, Cheryl Stone, and Maxine Smith and her husband Dan. Loving sister of Bob Stone and the late Harold Stone, Buzzy Stone, and Alan Stone and his surviving wife Jani. Cherished grandmother of Paul, Rachel, Jenna, Justin, Emily, Nathan and great-grandmother of Hannah, Leah, Jack, and Aidan. Adored Auntie to many nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, June 23rd at 12Noon, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Maxine & Dan Smith following services until 7PM and continuing on Monday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Medfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 271, Medfield, MA 02052 or , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2019
