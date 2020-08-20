|
|
BONITZ, Cheryl A. Age 64, of Haverhill, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home. Born in Stoneham, MA and raised in Medford, she had been an area resident all her life. Cheryl graduated from Medford High School in 1974. She worked at Commercial Union Assurance in Boston and Canton. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Cheryl enjoyed reading, making crafts, and going to craft shows. Cheryl loved to spend time with her family and friends and her cat Dusty and enjoyed spending time in Maine. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents Frank and Marie (Tanner) Bonitz, and her nephews Daniel Everbeck and Ronald Bonitz, Jr. She is survived by her sister Bonnie and her husband Gary Everbeck of Wells, ME, her brother Ronald Bonitz Sr. of Omaha, NE, nephew Adam Everbeck, great-nephews Ronald Bonitz, III and Daniel, and great-niece Madison. She will also be missed by her best friend, Marie Krug. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 390 North Main St., ANDOVER. There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday at 12:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Online condolences may be shared at
www.burkemagliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020