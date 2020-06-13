Boston Globe Obituaries
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CHERYL A. (KIMBALL) HRYNIEWICH

HRYNIEWICH, Cheryl A. (Kimball) Age 64, formerly of Littleton, peacefully at her Acton home with her family by her side on June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of William J. "Bill" Hryniewich. Mother of Jason Hryniewich & wife Caroline of NJ, & James Hryniewich & wife Sekeeta of Littleton. The proud grandmother of Ivanna, Mason, Carter & Valentina, Cheryl was looking forward to the birth of her 5th grandchild. Daughter of the late Russell O. & Ruth V. (Oglivie) Kimball. Sister of Russell "Buddy" Kimball & Brenda Pacey both of Littleton, & the late Lorraine Silva. Former owner of Oliver's Restaurant, Groton. Visiting Tues., June 16th at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON, with 5-6pm reserved for those who are over the age of 65 and/or have health issues; & 6-8pm open to the general public. Masks are mandatory. Due to restrictions, the Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church & Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery are private. For more specific information & to leave a condolence, please visit the memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
