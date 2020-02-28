Boston Globe Obituaries
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Yarmouth
58 Long Pond Drive
Yarmouth, MA 02664
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Station Ave.
South Yarmouth, MA
CHERYL A. (MORGAN) NADER

NADER, Cheryl A. (Morgan) Age 75, of South Yarmouth, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with her family by her side. Cheryl was the beloved wife of 43 years to Paul E. Nader and Mother of David W. Nader, II and the late Paul E. Nader, Jr. She is also survived by her grandson, William P. Nader.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th from 4-7 PM at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Drive, SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA 02664. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth, MA 02664. For more information and online memorial, please visit

www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
