O'BRIEN, Cheryl A. Of Cambridge, August 13. Beloved daughter of the late William E. and Elizabeth (Rivers) O'Brien. Loving sister of William E., Jr. and his wife Annette, Robert and his wife Kathy, Paul and his wife JoAnne, Kenneth and his wife Diane, Alan and his wife Janice and the late Ronnie. Good friend of Sister James Madeline, SND. Survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Monday, at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, at 11 AM. Visiting Sunday, 2-6 PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund. For guestbook visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019