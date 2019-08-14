Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
CHERYL O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERYL A. O'BRIEN

CHERYL A. O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Cheryl A. Of Cambridge, August 13. Beloved daughter of the late William E. and Elizabeth (Rivers) O'Brien. Loving sister of William E., Jr. and his wife Annette, Robert and his wife Kathy, Paul and his wife JoAnne, Kenneth and his wife Diane, Alan and his wife Janice and the late Ronnie. Good friend of Sister James Madeline, SND. Survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Monday, at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, at 11 AM. Visiting Sunday, 2-6 PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund. For guestbook visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
