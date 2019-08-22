|
ST. GEORGE, Cheryl A. Cheryl St. George, née Boudreau, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 17, 2019, following her brave 4-year battle against stage four colon cancer. She was born on September 9, 1953, to Raymond and Irene (Boch) Boudreau, and grew up in Lexington, MA. Much to her dismay, she was not an only child, but the eldest of six children, a role she later embraced as the host for all major family events. Her homes were truly the gathering places that hold so many cherished memories. Cheryl was extremely generous, passionate about her causes, and wanted only the best for those she loved. She was a graduate of Wheaton College (1975), and spent 20 years working in the fashion industry in the greater Boston area, before devoting her time to philanthropy. She served on the leadership boards and fundraising committees of the Boston Conservatory, Bethany Hill Place, the Charles River School & Newton Country Day School, and the Walnut Hill School for the Arts. Cheryl had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing as a member of church choirs over the years, and most recently with the Amicable Congregational Church Choir in Tiverton, RI. She also loved to read and would enthusiastically share literary finds with those around her. She had an eye for art, architecture, fashion, and furniture. Her sense of style set her apart and drew you in. She turned heads. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Raymond, and stepfather, Kenneth Pond. She is survived by her husband, Bill St. George, of Middletown, RI, daughter Melissa Bartholomew, son-in-law, Doug, and her 10-month old grandson, Wilder, of Bozeman, MT. She is also survived by her mother, Irene, of Franklin MA, her brother Mark (Nancie), sisters, Karen, Paula, Laurie, Suzanne (Tony), stepson, Chris (Hillary), stepdaughter, Lee (Stuart), their children and countless nieces and nephews. Bill and Cheryl married on December 16, 2016, and together they brought renewed light into each other's lives; they traveled, enjoyed music, and socialized with cherished friends and family in the time they had together. A celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Church, One Queen Anne Square, Newport, RI, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that you make donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 (https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/)
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019