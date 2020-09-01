CHERYL BARBANEL-MILLER

BARBANEL-MILLER, Cheryl Dr. Cheryl Barbanel, age 70, died peacefully at home in Chestnut Hill, MA on Setptember 1, 2020, after a long illness with her family at her bedside. Dr. Cheryl Barbanel, MD, MBA, MPH, FACOEM, FACP was a leader in occupational and environmental medicine. Cheryl was born in Bronx, NY in 1950 to Leon and Rose (Hutt) Barbanel. She graduated from the State University of New York in Buffalo, Cum Lauda, and Phi Beta Kappa in 1971. She received her M.D. from New York University in 1976, and her MBA and MPH from Boston University in 1992. Dr. Barbanel was an associate professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine. She was the director of Boston University Occupational Health Center and the Director of Boston University Medical Center Occupational and Environmental Medicine. Dr. Barbanel was a Fellow of The American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and was the organization's president from 2005-2006. She was on the board of directors of the American Board of Preventive Medicine from 1998-2007 and was recognized locally and nationally for her work in occupational medicine. Dr. Barbanel was active in the Jewish community and served on the broad of Temple Emeth. She enjoyed and celebrated the Jewish holidays with family and friends. She valued her time away from medicine and enjoyed traveling with her family. Dr. Barbanel was able to balance the demands of academic medicine with an active family life during her long career. She was always stylish and ran committee meetings with efficiency, poise, and encouraged dialogue and interchanges. She was recognized by her smile, wit and determination. She was known for encouraging women to have leadership roles in medicine. Dr. Barbanel attributed her successful career to her many friends, mentors, and the love and support of her family. She is survived by her mother Rose Barbanel, her husband of 44 years, Dr. Kenneth B. Miller, and her three children, Phillip, Rachel and Marisa Miller and her brother Joshua Barbanel, and Sister Lori Barbanel. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Emeth, 194 Grove St., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com