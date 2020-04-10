|
MERRILL, Cheryl C. (Devine) Passed away at the UMass Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a brief illness.
Cheryl was born in Lynn on January 18, 1948, daughter of James and Betty (Stickney) Devine. She grew up in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High in 1966. She maintained lifelong relationships with many of her classmates. She earned her BA from UMass Amherst and her MBA from Simmons College. She was employed as a marketing executive with Hood and Avery Dennison locally and Day-Timer in Allentown, PA. She finished her work life at North Country Hospital in Troy, VT before returning home to MA. Cheryl reveled in bringing together many different groups of people and was noted for her celebration of Halloween, with costume parties that were unequalled. Simple pleasures, her pets Princess, Ginger and Pebble, gatherings of friends and days at the beach brought her joy.
Cheryl is survived by her sister Cindy Napolitano, her brothers Robert and Richard Devine, nephews Robert, Sean, James and nieces Lori and Christina. Also survived by her best friend Barbara and lifelong girlfriends Susan, Carol, Joie, Sandra, Patty, Debbie and Leanne. "Cheryl was smartest of all of us and the glue that has held us all together." When the isolation has lifted and life assumes some semblance of normal, there will be a Celebration of Cheryl's Life, the party she requested.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020