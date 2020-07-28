|
|
FRANCHI, Cheryl Mrs. Cheryl Franchi, 64, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a long illness. She was born in Boston to Albert and Tobey Kaplan, and grew up in Hull, MA. Cheryl was raised in a home that valued education very highly. After graduating from Hull High School in 1973, she went on to graduate from Case Western Reserve University and Framingham State University with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Nutrition Science, and Southern NH University with an MBA. She was a nutrition consultant at many senior living facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She won professional awards and was recognized as an expert in her field. She also earned the FADA distinction which recognized her as a Fellow of the American Dietetic Association, a recognition of which she was quite proud. Cheryl adored pets and had many cats over the years which she loved dearly. She believed fervently in, and was a generous donor to the Humane Society. She was a very outgoing people-friendly person who would strike up a conversation with anybody, and was loved by everyone who knew her. Cheryl was a member of Temple Beth Abraham in Nashua, NH, and enjoyed the traditions of the Jewish faith. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents Albert and Tobey, and is survived by Robert Franchi, her husband of 39 years, her brother, Jay Kaplan, also of Merrimack, her stepchildren Jason Franchi and Jennifer Franchi, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, both local and distant throughout the United States; and by her three cats, Ring Ding, Snickers, and Brickle. Cheryl engaged in various hobbies including gardening, home decorating, and folk art, and enjoyed operating an eBay store. SERVICES: Cheryl will be interred at Beth Abraham Cemetery in Nashua, NH, and a private service will be held graveside. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , Centralized Memorial Processing Center, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to the Humane Society for Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Road, Nashua, NH 03064. An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com (603-883-3401). "One Memory Lights Another"
View the online memorial for Cheryl FRANCHI
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020