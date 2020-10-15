1/1
CHERYL MARIE (FEENEY) BASTARDI
BASTARDI, Cheryl Marie (Feeney) Age 56, of Nashua, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Waltham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Marion Feeney (Hamil). Cheryl grew up in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School where she played trumpet in the band. She inherited a natural talent for drawing from her mother and was a skilled skier from a young age. Cheryl loved to read, spending late afternoons on the beach, traveling, especially to Florida, playing with her animals and most of all - a good cup of coffee. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Thomas Bastardi, son Thomas Bastardi, Jr., daughter Laura Bastardi, brothers Francis Feeney, Jr., Donald Feeney, and Steven Feeney, sister Lynn Parson, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. A committal service will be held at 11am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Cemetery located at 61 Pine Hill Rd., Nashua, NH 03063.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
