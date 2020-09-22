ENBINDER, Chester A. Chester "Chet" Enbinder of Sharon, MA, entered into rest on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late David and Anne (Shear) Enbinder. He was predeceased by his sister, the late Eileen Smith. Chet was married to his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn (Cohen) Enbinder, his childhood sweetheart. He had two daughters, Susan Perrelli and Roni Carlson. One amazing son-in-law who was also his caretaker, Bob Carlson. Four grandchildren, Chris Carlson, Gina and Rich Adams, Samantha Perrelli, and Nick Perrelli. Two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Ty Adams. Chet graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School in 1953, and went on to graduate from IBEW Trade School in 1955 as an electrician. He was in the Navy Reserves for 8 years. He joined the Brotherhood of Masons in 1967. He coached Little League baseball for several years in Sharon, and played softball, basketball and golf throughout his life. He loved to spend time golfing with his friends, his wife and his son-in-law Bob. A devoted husband and father, he was the kind of man that people wanted to know. He loved family, friends, sports, dogs and cars. He was the kind of father and grandfather that never missed anything that his children were involved with, from sports to dancing. Graveside services at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, will be private. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to AccentCare Home Health Hospice, 30 Perwal Street, Westwood, MA 02090 or online at accentcare.com
