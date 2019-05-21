|
GREENBERG, Chester A. Of Malden, May 17, 2019. He was 76. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Davis) Greenberg. Devoted father of Marie Greenberg of East Boston, Christopher A. Greenberg of New Bedford and Patrick Greenberg of Sterling. Loving brother of Carl F. Greenberg of Byfield, Ralph A. Greenberg and his wife Rita of Ipswich and the late Margie Braese, formerly of Ipswich. Cherished grandfather of Chanel Celona. Chet was the loving uncle to many nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are welcome to Memorial Visiting Hours on Thurs., May 23, 2019 from 10-12 noon in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, with a Memorial Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chet's memory may be made to the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01602. Chester was a longtime Property Manager for Boston University in Boston, working over 25 years. Late U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam. For directions & obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019