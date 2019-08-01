|
RILEY, Chester Albert Jr. Jet Engineer Mr. Chester Albert Riley, Jr., 91, of Boxford, formerly of Melrose, beloved husband of Barbara A. (Latshaw) Riley, passed away July 30, 2019 at the in Danvers. Born at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Brighton to the late Mary J. vonShoppe & Chester Albert Riley, he was raised & educated in Melrose. A longtime employee of General Electric Company, he was Manager of Production Engine Quality Assurance. Although officially retired in 1997, he continued working for GE, on a contractual basis, an additional 14 years for a total of 56 years. One of the highlights of his early professional career was providing aeronautical engineering support on a team that successfully converted GE horizontal jet engines to vertical jet engines used in the lunar landing research vehicle thus enabling astronauts to hover in space. Chet also worked on Presidential helicopter jet engines. Memberships at GE included the Management Association & the Elfun Society. The day after graduating from Melrose High School, he & several friends enlisted in the United States Army serving in the Occupational Forces of WWII. Most of Chet's tour of duty was spent in Leghorn, Italy. Following discharge from the Army, he graduated from Northeastern University. An avid conservationist, Chet served on both the Melrose & Boxford Conservation Commissions for over a decade in each community. In addition, he was Treasurer of St. Rose of Lima (Topsfield) St. Vincent de Paul Society for several years. All outdoor sports were enjoyed including swimming, hockey, skiing & golf. Striving for the perfect, weed-free lawn was a constant challenge; a skill acquired from working for the local landscaper during his high school years. Extensive travel was also enjoyed. Chet is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara A. (Latshaw) Riley, his children: Chester A. Riley & his wife, Jodi Chaisson-Riley of Northwood, NH, Christina Riley Hefler & her husband, Gregory D. of Milton, Stephanie Riley Platt & her husband, Andrew W. of South Hadley & Juliana Riley Delahunty & her husband, William J. Jr of Lincoln, as well as the pride & joy of his life; his grandchildren: Hanna Riley Hefler, William Gannon Hefler, Julia Chaisson-Riley, William Hunter Platt, Riley Amelia Platt, William John Delahunty, III, Aengus Riley Delahunty & Cashel Thomas Delahunty. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor M. Kearns of Norfolk, VA, several nieces, nephews, his godson, George W. "Skip" Crowley, & his GE family. He was the brother & brother-in-law of the late Virginia & Charles Kenneth Buckley. He was a dedicated & loving husband, father & grandfather who will be dearly missed. Arrangements: His Funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) DANVERS, Tuesday, August 6th at 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Rose of Lima Church, 12 Park St., Topsfield at 10:30 A.M. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in Ridgewood Cemetery, North Andover. Visiting Hours Monday, Aug. 5th from 4 to 7 P.M. Memorial gifts may be made in Chester's memory to St. Rose of Lima, St. Vincent De Paul Society, the Christ Initiative, 22 Boston St., Middleton, MA 01949 or to the , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019