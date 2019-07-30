|
BRODERICK, Chester "Chet" Ret. BPD. Died July 16. Son of Varlee and Chester Broderick, husband of Shirley Broderick, father of Brad Broderick and wife Laurie, stepfather of David Hardy and Deb Hardy and wife Kerry Mullen. Chet is also survived by his children with Antoinette Broderick, Steven Broderick and wife Susan, Karen Pellegrino and husband Joe, Paul Broderick, BPD and wife, Katie, Kimberly Broderick. Chet had loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Veteran, Boston Police Officer, Chairman of the BPPA, Superintendent Deer Island Corrections Facility, City Councilman BHC, AZ, Chief of Park Police, Clark County, Las Vegas, NV. Interment at the National Cemetery, Bourne, MA on August 14 at 11:30am.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019