NIGHTINGALE, Chester Eliot Age 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Sawtelle Hospice House with his wife of 63 years, Peggy Golding Nightingale at his side.
Chet was born in Boston, the youngest son of Professor W.E. Nightingale and Mary Rowe.
He was predeceased by his brother Charles and is survived by his two sisters, Erma Wiggin and Gertrude Gettel. Together with his wife, Chet raised five children. He leaves behind Ellen and her husband James Apicco, Alison and her husband Richard Riker, David Nightingale and his wife Neha, Janet and her husband Jeromy Spratt and Mark Nightingale and his wife Robin, 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Chet graduated from Newton High School, leaving during his junior year to join the Navy in World War II. After completing his military service, he graduated, with honors, from Middlebury College where he played football, basketball and ran track.
He was an enthusiastic Boston sports fan, and an avid boatsman - both sail and motor. As a young man, he built a cabin cruiser in his backyard.
He was a devoted father and hardworking general manager of a Boston printing company.
In keeping with Chet's wishes,Ffuneral Services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019