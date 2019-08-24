|
MILLER, Chester V. Aug. 23, 2019. Chet graduated from Revere High School in 1940 and enlisted in the Army Air Force days after Pearl Harbor. His military record includes 28 missions in a B-24 over occupied Europe from October 1943 to May 1944. Chester married Phyllis Leyden; He is survived by his four children: Robert and his wife Joyce of Groveland, Brian of Newburyport, Keith and his wife Kathleen of Danvers, and Jane Brown and her husband Dean of Groveland. His grandchildren include Joshua Miller, Jamie Miller, and Grace Miller. His four great-grandchildren include Ava, Calli, Tiffany, and Mariah Miller of New Hampshire. Visitation on Tuesday at St. Richard Parish, Forest St., Danvers from 8:45am - 10am. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to: Masconomet Nursing Home Activities Fund, 123 High Street, Topsfield, MA 01983. Full details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home Middleton MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019