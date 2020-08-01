|
|
JENKINS, Chester Walter Jr. Loving Brother, Uncle & Friend Chester W. Jenkins Jr. died at home in Westford, July 22nd after a long illness. Chet was born in Newton and moved to Watertown at a young age. He graduated from St Patrick's high school and then Grahm College with a degree in radio and TV broadcasting. He was a resident of Salem for many years before moving to Westford. He worked for the MBTA for more than 20 years. He also had a long standing photography business in which he was able to work doing what he loved most, landscape and portrait photography. He was the most loving, caring brother and a truly loyal friend. He is survived by his wife Jane, his devoted siblings Susan Jenkins & her husband Mike Pyle, Ann Ater & her husband Bob, Gary Jenkins & his wife Janet, Diane McClure, Joseph Jenkins & his wife Maura, Mary Jenkins & her husband Ben Tobey; his loving nieces and nephews Michael, Matthew, Jessica, William, and Sarah; and 4 great niece & nephews. Loving nephew to Phyllis Robillard & Cosmo Magliozzi. He was also the son of the late Chester W. Jenkins, Sr. And Madeline (Ricciardi) Jenkins of Watertown and brother-in-law of the late William McClure. Funeral services were private. The family will celebrate Chet's life at a future date.
View the online memorial for Chester Walter Jr. JENKINS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020