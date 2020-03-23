|
LEE, Ching-Wen "C.W" Of Marlborough, MA, passed away March 22, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Chi-En Lee; his devoted son and daughter-in-law, Harry and Eileen Lee, of Quincy, MA; his nephew, Kang Lee, of Houston, TX, whom he sponsored and supported when Kang immigrated to the United States; and numerous generations of relatives back in Kunming, China, where he was born.
A veteran of World War II in the Chinese army, fighting alongside the United States against Japan, he immigrated to the United States in 1954 to further his higher education and ultimately brought his family over to join him in 1959. After he obtained his Ph.D from Illinois Institute of Technology, he ultimately became a Professor of Engineering Mechanics at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he taught until 1986. He and his wife moved to Marlborough, MA in 2004, to be closer to his family.
He was a calm, quiet, but morally strong man who treated every person with respect and dignity. His brother-in-law once aptly described Ching-Wen and Chi-En together as forming a babbling brook - with Chi-En being the water that ran over the stones that was Ching-Wen.
Due to the current pandemic, Services will be private. Ching-Wen will be laid to rest at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester, MA, next to his daughter-in-law's parents. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Old Colony Hospice of West Bridgewater, MA, who took such great care of him in his final days.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020