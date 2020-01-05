Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne Church
Readville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRIS MCCONNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRIS J. MCCONNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRIS J. MCCONNON Obituary
McCONNON, Chris J. Of Dedham, formerly of Co. Sligo, Ireland. January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen (Salmon) McConnon. Brother of Bernadette Doherty of West Roxbury and the late Michael McConnon. Son of Michael and Betty McConnon of Co. Sligo, Ireland. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Wednesday, January 8, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anne Church, Readville, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A Private Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 7, from 7-8pm. Interment private. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -