McCONNON, Chris J. Of Dedham, formerly of Co. Sligo, Ireland. January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen (Salmon) McConnon. Brother of Bernadette Doherty of West Roxbury and the late Michael McConnon. Son of Michael and Betty McConnon of Co. Sligo, Ireland. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Wednesday, January 8, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anne Church, Readville, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A Private Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 7, from 7-8pm. Interment private. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020