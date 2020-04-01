Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for CHRISTI PARIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTI M. "CHRIS" PARIS

CHRISTI M. "CHRIS" PARIS Obituary
PARIS, Christi M. "Chris" Of Woburn, peacefully, on March 31st. Beloved husband of Mary (Albani) Paris. Devoted father of Mary Paris. Dear brother of Judy Paris and George Paris. Adored grandfather of Ryan and Ella. Cherished uncle of Lee, Laurel, Amy, Julie and Lisa, along with their families. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Chris's memory to the to The Boys and Girls Club, 1 Charles Gardner Lane, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020
