CIAMPA, Christie III Longtime resident of Saugus, passed away unexpectedly on April 24th. He was only 47 years old. Chris was the son of the late Christie Ciampa, Jr. & Rosemary (Hamilton) Ciampa. He was born in Lynn & raised in Saugus. He is survived by his sister Kim Ciampa-Maggio, brother-in-law Charles Maggio, nephew Alexander & niece Megan, all of Melrose, MA. Also survived by many aunts, uncles & cousins. Chris was beloved "Uncle" to his niece & nephew. They meant everything to him & they will always cherish the fun they had with him. He was a gentle soul who fought so hard to stay healthy & his family will always appreciate the time they had with him even if it was not long enough. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris's name can be made to the Saugus Youth and Recreation Department, 400 Central Street, Saugus, MA 01906, or to a . Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For obituary condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020