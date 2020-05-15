Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTIE CIAMPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTIE CIAMPA III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTIE CIAMPA III Obituary
CIAMPA, Christie III Longtime resident of Saugus, passed away unexpectedly on April 24th. He was only 47 years old. Chris was the son of the late Christie Ciampa, Jr. & Rosemary (Hamilton) Ciampa. He was born in Lynn & raised in Saugus. He is survived by his sister Kim Ciampa-Maggio, brother-in-law Charles Maggio, nephew Alexander & niece Megan, all of Melrose, MA. Also survived by many aunts, uncles & cousins. Chris was beloved "Uncle" to his niece & nephew. They meant everything to him & they will always cherish the fun they had with him. He was a gentle soul who fought so hard to stay healthy & his family will always appreciate the time they had with him even if it was not long enough. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris's name can be made to the Saugus Youth and Recreation Department, 400 Central Street, Saugus, MA 01906, or to a . Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For obituary condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -