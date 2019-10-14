Boston Globe Obituaries
CHRISTINA A. (MACKENZIE) FRANKLIN


1931 - 2019
CHRISTINA A. (MACKENZIE) FRANKLIN Obituary
FRANKLIN, Christina A. (MacKENZIE) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Lynnfield & Melrose, October 13, 2019, age 88. Beloved wife of 33 years to George J. Franklin, Jr. Loving mother of Richard Spataro & his wife Ann of Melrose, Donna Rowe & her husband Ernest of Saugus and Mary Groux & her husband Thomas of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Cindy, Leary, Michael Leary, Nicole Dower, Jenna Ackley, David Chalifoux, Craig Spataro, Kristina Petrie, Daniel Petrie, Justin Petrie and Mackenzie Rowe. Proud great-grandmother of Savannah Schuerhoff, Keira Dower, Max Dower, Lucy Ackley, Cameron Owens, Anthony Owens, Caiden Dower and Lindsey Leary. Caring sister of Robert MacKenzie of Weymouth and the late Katherine, Eleanor, Virginia, Mary & Colin. Former wife of Anthony Spataro. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral Procession from Gately Funeral Home on Thursday morning, October 17th at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in Christina's name to , 562 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
