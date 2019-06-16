Home

CHRISTINA B. (GREEN) RICHARDSON

RICHARDSON, Christina B. (Green) Of Cambridge, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Cambridge Hospital. She was born December 1, 1930, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Flynn) Green. Christina is survived by her son, Michael Richardson of Cambridge and her brother, William Green of Stoneham. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Francis and Mark Richardson, her brother, Thomas Green, and her sister, Mary Cain. All funeral services will be private. Guestbook at www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2019
