FARO, Christina C. Of Ipswich, formerly of Wellesley Hills, age 85, died on June 12, 2020 at her home in Ipswich. Christina was born on December 24, 1934 in Boston and was the daughter of Antonio and Elvira Sforza. Christina married Richard J. Faro on February 5, 1954 and they were married for 66 years. Christina enjoyed a rich and wonderful life with her husband and children, traveling, cooking, entertaining and fundraising for her charities, which included Speech and Hearing and St. Coletta's Home. Christina shared three children with Richard, James, Christine and Richard. In addition to her parents, Christina was predeceased by her son Richard of Medfield, her brother John Sforza of Ipswich and her sister Elaine Russo of Melrose. Christina leaves behind her beloved husband Richard, her son James and his wife Lisa, her daughter Christine, her daughter-in-law Diane Faro and her husband Brian McManus, and her sister Lucille Borello of Westford. Christina is also survived by her grandchildren Richard L. Faro, Jennifer Yurovich, Stefanie Faro, Lauren Griffin, Olivia Faro, Christopher Faro and great-grandchildren, Blake Faro, Sloan Faro and Leigh Yurovich. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope, 1 Pineswamp Road, Ipswich, followed by interment at Cowles Memorial Cemetery, Ipswich. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of IPSWICH. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, [email protected] To leave a condolence, please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts
Published in The Boston Globe from June 17 to June 18, 2020