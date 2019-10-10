Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CHRISTINA CAIN


1976 - 2019
CHRISTINA CAIN Obituary
CAIN, Christina Of Framingham, MA, passed away on October 8, 2019 in Milton, MA at the age of 43. Christina is survived by her mother, Marcia Cain, sister, Laura Cain, brother and sister-in-law, John and Keya Cain, niece Evangeline Cain, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Christina was born in Framingham, MA to Marcia Cain and the late John Cain on August 17, 1976. She went to school at Framingham High School and graduated from Framingham State University. She had a long and successful career in the culinary arts and event production in New York City, and was an Owner and Director of Operations at Lambert's Cove Inn in Martha's Vineyard. Christina was beloved by all who knew her for her endless compassion, incredible work ethic, and her unwavering devotion to her loved ones. Funeral Services will be held from 2 to 4 pm on Tuesday, October 15th at Hingham Congregational Church. The wake will be from 2 to 3 pm in the church's banquet hall on the lower level, with a Memorial Service from 3 to 4 pm upstairs in the main church hall. Burial will follow at Hingham Cemetery by Old Ship Church. Arrangements are by Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel. Donations may be made in Christina's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. In keeping with Christina's wishes, the family requests that anyone choosing to send flowers to the service choose wildflowers in lieu of traditional funeral flower arrangements. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com

View the online memorial for Christina CAIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019
