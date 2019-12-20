|
KUMPEL, Christina (Portalla) Of Saugus, passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2019, at the age of 27. Beloved wife of Richard Kumpel of Saugus. Cherished daughter of Eddie Portalla of Peabody and Lisa Barone of East Boston. Dear sister of Heather Jordan of Everett, and Ariana Portalla of Beverly. Adored granddaughter of Donald F. Portalla, Sr. of Wakefield and her late grandmother Corinne (Santarpio) Portalla, also leaves behind her loving grandfather Ronald Barone of Winthrop, and grandmother Marilyn Penta (Justice) and her husband Robert of Saugus. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her dog Jax will be lost without her. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment Riverside Cemetery in Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA Angel, Donation Department, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
