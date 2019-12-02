Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINA WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINA M. "TENA" WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTINA M. "TENA" WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Christina M. "Tena" Of Dorchester, formerly of P.E.I., Canada, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. Beloved aunt of Gail C. Coughlin & her husband John of Dorchester, and Lois MacAulay of Dorchester. Loving great-aunt of Robert Medeiros of Dorchester, Amy Carter of FL, and Craig Medeiros of FL. Cherished great-grandaunt of Colin Todd of Dorchester, Olivia Todd of FL, and John & Adriana Carter of Florida. Dear daughter of the late Jenny & John James Wilson. Devoted sister of the late Helen "Bea" MacAulay. Special friend of the Wallace family of Lynnfield. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday morning, from 8:30-9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church, at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Donations may be made in memory of Tena to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 100 TradeCenter, Suite G-500, Woburn, MA 01801. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -