|
|
WILSON, Christina M. "Tena" Of Dorchester, formerly of P.E.I., Canada, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. Beloved aunt of Gail C. Coughlin & her husband John of Dorchester, and Lois MacAulay of Dorchester. Loving great-aunt of Robert Medeiros of Dorchester, Amy Carter of FL, and Craig Medeiros of FL. Cherished great-grandaunt of Colin Todd of Dorchester, Olivia Todd of FL, and John & Adriana Carter of Florida. Dear daughter of the late Jenny & John James Wilson. Devoted sister of the late Helen "Bea" MacAulay. Special friend of the Wallace family of Lynnfield. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday morning, from 8:30-9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church, at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Donations may be made in memory of Tena to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 100 TradeCenter, Suite G-500, Woburn, MA 01801. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019