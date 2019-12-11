|
CICALIS-GORMAN, Christina Maria Of Arlington, MA, passed away on December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Martin E. Gorman, III. Devoted mother of Jana E. Gorman, Martin C. Gorman, and Jeffrey J. Gorman. Loving daughter of the late Charles and Jean Cicalis. Loving sister of Charles Cicalis and his wife Myra, and John Cicalis and his wife Andria. Also survived by 2 nieces and many relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Athanasius The Great Greek Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA at 10AM. Visiting Hours on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON, MA from 2PM to 5PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Mass General Hospital Cancer Center or the above named church. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit DeVito Funeral Home.com DE VITO FUNERAL HOME 781-643-5610
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019