VARSAMIS, Christina (Dimopoulos) Of Belmont, passed away on June 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fotis Varsamis. Loving mother of Peter and Chrisoula Varsamis. Cherished grandmother of Christina and Joanna Fotini Varsamis. Sister of Georgia, Christos & his late wife Joan, Dimitri & his wife Gail and the late Louie, Pota and Evangelia. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. As a result of the current health crisis in our world today and our love for our family and friends, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Vassara, Greece. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020