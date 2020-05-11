Boston Globe Obituaries
CHRISTINE A. (CAMERLENGO) BOLOGNESE

CHRISTINE A. (CAMERLENGO) BOLOGNESE Obituary
BOLOGNESE, Christine A. (Camerlengo) Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Domenic "Bobo" Bolognese. Loving mother of Donna DeVeau of Revere and Diane Yebba and her late husband Joseph of Peabody. Dear sister of Eileen Buscanera of Falmouth and the late Dorothy Bucci and Anthony Camerlengo. Also survived by 3 loving grandchildren; Jeffrey DeVeau, Chrissy Manley and Nicole Silen as well as 6 loving great-grandchildren; Nick, Audraya, Liliana, Domenic, Joey and Brynn. In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. Christine will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Domenic in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
