HARTIGAN, Christine A. Of Saugus, age 67, March 17th. Loving mother of Robert J. Hartigan & his wife Katie of Winthrop and Ryan J. Hartigan & his girlfriend Dominique DiStefano of Lynn. Dear sister of James Hartigan & his wife Barbara of Saugus, Janice Hartigan of FL, Lynne Rose of FL. Stepdaughter of Hazel Hartigan of Saugus. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. A Celebration of Christine's Life will be planned for the fall. For condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
