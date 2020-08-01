|
PROMISE, Christine Ann (Doyle) December 10, 1947-May 8, 2020 Of Revere, formerly of East Boston. With great sadness, we announce the passing of our sister, Christine Doyle Promise, due to COVID-19. The 2nd of 4 daughters of the late Ralph and Marion Doyle of East Boston, Christine is survived by brothers Jim Doyle of Agawam, MA, Father Tom Doyle, sisters Maureen Doyle Flores, and Kathleen Doyle and her husband, Jay Lifson, all of California, and the late Patty Doyle. Cherished aunt of Kate Doyle of Westfield, MA, David Flores, Kaitlin and Hannah Lifson, and Carrie Lifson Macdonald. Beloved great-aunt of Nicholas and Samuel Florek, Jayden Lifson, and her newest nephew, James Macdonald, born December 2019. Christine was happily married to Rick Promise (deceased 2019), whom she met at a Scrabble tournament she was hosting. Married for 27 years, Chris and Rick were united by their unwavering devotion and commitment to the Catholic faith, and were active congregants of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Revere, where they wed in June 1993. Christine was class Valedictorian of both her high school (East Boston High School 1965) and college (Boston State College 1969) graduating classes, the latter to which she received a full academic scholarship. To ease the financial burden of her higher education, Chris worked weekends for 4 years in the gift-wrapping department at Jordan Marsh in downtown Boston. She cherished the lifelong friendships she made at school and at work. Following graduation from college, Christine worked in finance, and was employed by John Hancock Insurance for more than 2 decades. Following her retirement from John Hancock, she worked as a special education assistant for the Revere school district. She found the children delightful, and her position there very rewarding. During her last years, Christine bravely and uncomplainingly faced many health challenges, including early onset Alzheimer's disease. She often stated, "I don't have a single thing to complain about. Nothing hurts, and I really feel fine." Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no Services will be held at this time. When restrictions are lifted, she and Rick will be interred together at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA, after which a Celebration of both their Lives will be held. Christine, you filled our lives with kindness, joy, love, and laughter. Rest well, dear sister. Your spirit lives on in all of us.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020