|
|
FAVORAT, Christine Anne Age 65, of Hampstead, NH, formerly of Winchester, September 21. Daughter of Margaret Favorat of Hampstead, NH, and the late Frank Favorat, Jr. Sister of Ellen McCune and her husband Christopher of Hampstead, NH, and the late Carol Lynne Favorat. Aunt of Jayme Louise Pendergraft and her husband Travis of Marshall, VA; Erin Kathryn McCune of Manchester, NH, and Emily Groves McCune and fianc? Christopher Dalto of Palo Alto, CA. Great-aunt of Luke Olen Pendergraft. Also survived by beloved uncle, aunts, and cousins with whom she was very close. A Funeral Service will be held at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN on Saturday, September 28 at 1:00 pm. Visiting Hours will be prior to the service on Saturday, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Frank Favorat, Jr. Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880. Obituary at grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019