CONNAIRE, Christine Age 85, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence in Wayland. She is survived by her two children, Celia Connaire and spouse John Budish, of Brick, NJ, and Colin Connaire and spouse Nicole, and her grandchildren, Gillian, Brady, Meaghan and Molly of Grosse Pointe Park, MI; and by her sister-in-law, Eileen Connare, brother-in-law, Robert Connare, her nieces & nephews, Jay Condrick, Maura Condrick, Stephanie Fox, Susan Condrick, Mike Condrick, Carolyn McAvinn, Kate Canny, Rob Connaire, Jeff Connaire, & Michael Connaire, She was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Connaire, and second, Jonathan Fine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Joslin Diabetes Center https://www.joslin.org/giving/memorial_gifts.html Visiting Hours: December 14, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Friends Meeting at Cambridge, 5 Longfellow Park, Cambridge MA 02138.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019