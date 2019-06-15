CUGINI, Christine (Chopelas, Morris) Passed away on June 9, to be reunited with her mother, whom she missed dearly for 75 years. A strong heart and loving family were her only weapons in a heartbreaking 12-year battle with Alzheimer's disease; her sweet spirit never wavered.



Born in 1932 and raised in Malden, she developed an instinct to nurture when her mom died, becoming a mother figure for her 8 (eventually 16) siblings. She loved and was loved by Thomas, Timothy, Vivian and Gregory Chopelas; Virginia Beninati, Diane Dillon, Melanie Strickland and the late George, Christopher, Stephen, Cynthia and Arthur Chopelas; Stephanie and Rena Dillon; MaryEllen Garland, and Lester Burnell.



Though she worked in other sales positions, it was in real estate (primarily in the MetroWest area) that she was happiest, putting her nurturing instincts to work by helping people find the right nest.



Christine's death is a profound loss for sons Joseph of Jamaica Plain and Christopher and his wife Rachel of Stoneham, and daughter Cathy of Brewster. She was predeceased in 2015 by husband Ray Morris, who was at her side daily at Sunrise of Burlington until his own declining health took him from her. Her first husband and friend, Cesidio Cugini, passed away 11 days before her. She was beloved by the Morris and Cugini families.



Many thanks to Cape Cod VNA Hospice for their loving care.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



Memorial donations may be made to Cape Cod Alzheimer's Family Support Center, 2095 Main St., Brewster. Notes of comfort may be sent to the Cugini family at MorrosOConnorBlute.com